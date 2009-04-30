AOL Ad Sales Boss Out After Just Three Months

That was fast.



New AOL CEO Tim Armstrong told staffers tonight that he’s replacing Platform-A sales boss Greg Coleman with Jeff Levick, currently Google VP for the Americas.

Tim also told staffers he would replace CFO Nisha Kumar, reports Kara Swisher.

Today, AOL parent company Time Warner (TWX) reported the division’s ad revenues were down 20% in Q1.

Before AOL, Greg ran Yahoo’s ad sales business until 2007.

Jeff will be AOL’s ninth ad sales boss since 2001. Greg only came to AOL less than three months ago as Lynda Clarizio’s replacement. Lynda was on the job for less than a year. Her predecessor, Curt Viebranz, held the job for just five months.

