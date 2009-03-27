AOL Ad Sales Boss Greg Coleman's Re-Org Memo

The re-org in AOL ad sales we reported yesterday is underway, according to an internal memo from new Platform-A boss Greg Coleman.



Here’s are the bullet points:

We’ve named Chris Maccaro VP New York, where he will lead an expanded regional sales team in our largest market.

Brent Spitzer will be leaving the company.

We will be disbanding of the Property and Category.

The Product Sales team will continue to report to Julie Greenhouse but will move under Don Kennedy.

We need to drive world class customer solutions more effectively and efficiently. To that end, we are creating a new Marketing Solutions organisation, which will combine the current Strategy, Marketing and Property Sales Development teams.

Greg’s memo doesn’t announce that AOL will soon allow third-party ad nets to compete with Platform-A for MediaGlow’s remanant and semi-premium inventory, but we hear that’s coming.

The new Marketing Solutions org is attempt to fix AOL’s inability to properly sell MediaGlow’s premium inventory — a big part of the reason AOL display ad sales dropped 24% y/y in 2008.

Here’s the full memo:

To: Platform-A US employees

From: Greg Coleman

Subject line: Organizational announcement

Dear Platform-A colleagues,

At our last All Hands meeting we discussed the need to move quickly to position Platform-A to grow revenues and gain share in today’s tough market. We talked about how we are putting together a plan of action that we can implement quickly, and how we need to move aggressively to better align our sales force, and get more people on the street selling.

Today, we’re announcing the first steps we’re taking to implement this plan.

First, I’m pleased to announce that we’ve named Chris Maccaro VP New York, where he will lead an expanded regional sales team in our largest market. Chris has worked in a variety of roles in his six years at AOL, most recently as VP Property Sales. Prior to that, he was a Regional Sales Director in New York. Chris will be announcing his leadership team and sales structure over the next few weeks. The New York, Boston and Mid-Atlantic offices will report into Mark Ellis on an interim basis. Also, our Toronto office will now report into Rick Simmons and become part of the Midwest Region.

As a part of this realignment, Brent Spitzer will be leaving the company. Brent has made many tremendous contributions to our organisation over the past nine years. Please join me in thanking him for everything he’s done for Platform-A and wishing him all the best on his next endeavour.

Next, we will be disbanding of the Property and Category sales teams and realigning many of the talented individuals from those teams into regional sales and other parts of the organisation. Both teams were instrumental in providing vertical focus and sales pressure over the past year, but there is a more urgent need now to drive direct advertiser demand and relationships. Our Homepage and Multicultural teams will remain intact and will report to Ron Bernstein.

The Product Sales team will continue to report to Julie Greenhouse but will move under Don Kennedy, as will Ben Trenda who runs Agency Partnerships and Global Alliances. Don will also create a small team of sales specialists who will focus exclusively on driving network revenue through the regional sales teams. Don will be working to build his team and will announce details of his organisation in the next few weeks.

We all recognise the need to drive world class customer solutions more effectively and efficiently. To that end, we are creating a new Marketing Solutions organisation, which will combine the current Strategy, Marketing and Property Sales Development teams. This new organisation will focus on the needs of sales and the customer, and will harness the assets of MediaGlow, the Advertising.com network and our other best-of-breed products. We’re beginning a search for a strong leader to run the Marketing Solutions organisation. We are also beginning a search for a highly credentialed Research Director to support sales. In the interim, Doug Boccia, Aleck Schleider and Blake Pierson will report to Mark Ellis. Anne Hunter and her ADlytics team will now report into Peter Ban and the Business Intelligence organisation.

We are not planning any near-term structural changes in our Account Management organisation. This team is critical to our success in scaling revenue, and it has risen to the occasion throughout the integration of Platform-A and our migration to ADTECH.

I realise that these are widespread changes, but they are necessary for us to succeed. There will be a transition period of several weeks where we will provide more structural clarity and displaced individuals will be able to interview for open positions.

I can’t tell you how encouraged and excited I am about the progress we are making and what we’re going to accomplish at Platform-A. These changes are the first steps in moving forward to build a world-class sales organisation.

Greg

