AOL Acquires Web Video Platform 5Min Media

AOL has acquired online video startup 5min Media, All Things D’s Peter Kafka reports.



5min licenses and syndicates niche, premium web video to web publishers. The company served over 116 million videos to over 27 million unique U.S. viewers in July.

Terms of the acquisition, which Kafka reports will be announced Tuesday morning, are not yet available.

