Mike Arrington has written a new post on his blog, Uncrunched. This time, he’s reminiscing about the past year.Exactly one year ago today, TechCrunch was acquired by Aol.



Despite his unexpected departure, Arrington says TechCrunch has had a great year.

Since its acquisition, profits have grown three-fold. Revenue is up 50% and traffic has jumped 25% to 12.2 million uniques and more than 42 million pageviews.

But, says Arrington, “Arianna Huffington is, without a doubt, the current editor in chief of TechCrunch.” If anything, he says, The Huffington Post is becoming more involved in TechCrunch, not less.

