You knew it. We knew it. Everyone but Ron and Randy knew it was never a good idea for AOL to spend $850 million on Bebo.



(Now AOL knows it. They plan to sell or shut down the site in 2010.)

Case in point: In the year after AOL bought the social network, its UK sales office swung from $4 million annual profit to a $1.7 million loss.

PaidContent has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.