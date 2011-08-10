Hope Flees AOL As The Stock Drops 24%

AOL, which reported decent enough earnings this morning, is now down 24% on the day.



What’s going on?

One theory we just heard:

“Basically there just aren’t a lot of buyside investors interested in the stock. People look at the big picture items and don’t understand the issues in the turnaround. So, 1) in a market with zero risk tolerance and 2) when a company with zero confidence in it takes down full year EBITDA guidance the stock gets crushed.”

Some people think today’s hammering makes AOL a good takeover target.

The ugly chart:

