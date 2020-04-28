Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Wall Street-backed Democratic challenger lived in Trump Tower for years before moving to Queens in late 2019

Heidi Gutman/Getty Images Michelle Caruso-Cabrera interviews former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at a CNBC conference in July, 2018.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman progressive from New York, is facing more than a dozen challengers in her reelection race this year.

Arguably the strongest contender to replace the democratic socialist is former CNBC host Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, 53, who is running in the Democratic primary in the Bronx-Queens district and raised almost $US1 million in the first quarter of this year.

Caruso-Cabrera, a former self-described “Whole Foods Republican” who authored a 2010 book calling for small government and fiscal conservatism, is positioning herself as a pro-business centrist to the right of AOC.

She’s also repeatedly attacked Ocasio-Cortez’s constituent services and accused her of staying in her “luxury apartment with a Whole Foods in the lobby” in Washington, DC, and ignoring her district as it became the epicentre of the nation’s coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview with Insider, Caruso-Cabrera claimed the first-term congresswoman is “out of touch” with her district, “doesn’t know what it takes to put food on the table and to put a roof over the head of a family,” and is masquerading as a Bronx-native.

Ocasio-Cortez, who worked as a bartender to support her financially struggling family, was born in the Bronx and lived there until her family moved to Yorktown in Westchester County when she was five years old. She moved back to the Parkchester neighbourhood of the Bronx after college.

“She’s from Westchester, don’t forget. She didn’t grow up in the Bronx like she claims,” Caruso-Cabrera said. “And everybody in the Bronx knows it.”

But Caruso-Cabrera, a New Hampshire native who lived in Manhattan for 20 years, told Insider that she only moved to New York’s 14th congressional district late last year when she and her husband took up residence in Sunnyside, Queens.

Insider found that Caruso-Cabrera and her husband recently lived in an apartment in Trump Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan for several years. A spokesperson for the campaign confirmed that Caruso-Cabrera moved into her husband’s apartment at One Central Park West, which he rented for nine years.

Streeteasy reported that the two-bedroom home rented for nearly $US15,000 per month in 2011, while similar apartments in the same building are currently being offered for between $US9,000 and $US13,000 per month.

Katy Delgado, a spokeswoman for Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign, declined to comment on the cost of the apartment and instead said the campaign would “address those questions” when Ocasio-Cortez addresses conservative groups’ accusations that she violated campaign finance laws in 2018.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks to reporters outside the US Capitol building.

As the Bronx and Queens have become the communities hardest-hit by the coronavirus, Caruso-Cabrera has shifted her focus from campaigning to helping deliver food and supplies to constituents and hospitals. Ocasio-Cortez has similarly zeroed in on the local and federal response efforts, raising funds and distributing supplies in her own district.

Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication, but a spokeswoman, Lauren Hitt, told The New York Post earlier this month that Ocasio-Cortez “has remained actively engaged in all district business” while she’s travelled to and from DC.

Caruso-Cabrera slammed her opponent’s vote against the fourth federal stimulus package, which Ocasio-Cortez argued was a “small, patchwork bill” that didn’t include enough funding for small businesses and state and local governments. Ocasio-Cortez was the only Democrat to vote against the bill.

A big business candidate in an economic crisis

When Caruso-Cabrera decided to run for Congress last year, she says she was motivated by Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial opposition to New York’s failed deal with Amazon for a secondary headquarters in Queens.

Now that the country has been plunged into an ever-worsening recession, Caruso-Cabrera contends that New York City could use Amazon jobs more than ever.

Business interests have shown their support for this message. The Chamber of Commerce, a business advocacy group that normally backs Republicans, is planning to endorse and fundraise for her. And FEC reports revealed earlier this month that upwards of four dozen Wall Street financiers, including the leaders of Goldman Sachs and other prominent private equity and investment executives, have donated to Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez, herself a prolific fundraiser, has raked in almost $US8 million for her 2020 race as she’s railed against Wall Street and big business on Capitol Hill.

Caruso-Cabrera defended her donors and said she’s “proud” that business leaders support her.

“People who create jobs are the ones that want to support me,” she said.

While the candidate has remained consistent over the years in her support for big business, she’s evolved dramatically on other key policy issues. In her 2010 book, “You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government,” Caruso-Cabrera called for privatizing both Medicare and Social Security, which she described as “the country’s biggest pyramid schemes.”

She made the case for tax cuts, deregulation, ending public-sector unions, and eliminating federal cabinet agencies.

But, 10 years later, she’s reversed her positions on key issues, including America’s safety net, which is particularly crucial in the disproportionately low-income district she hopes to represent. While she hasn’t proposed or endorsed any specific policies, she says she’s open to a public option on the Obamacare marketplace and supports labour’s right to organise.

“That book is quite old, and would I have written that book differently? Yes, I would have,” she told Insider. “What I would tell you is that I absolutely believe in preserving Social Security and Medicare, especially for the poor and the elderly.”

Caruso-Cabrera, who left her post as a CNBC correspondent to join the board of directors of the financial services company Beneficient in 2018, argued that she’s become more interested in compromise over the last several years and has abandoned the “ardent” politics of her past.

“When you’re younger, you have ideas that are so fixed, they’re ardent. And then as you grow older you realise those ideas can be brittle and they break,” she said. “And you learn over time that there’s gotta be a lot more commonality. You’ve got to work with people, you have to unite people.”

But Caruso-Cabrera promoted her book on her Instagram as recently as October 2018, adding a special thanks to Larry Kudlow, a former CNBC host and current top economic adviser to Trump who wrote the book’s foreword.

