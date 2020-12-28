Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should not challenge Chuck Schumer to his Senate seat as she would 'absolutely' lose, warns New York's top Democrat official

Samuel Corum/Getty images, Tasos Katopodus/Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and Chuck Schumer (right)

New York State’s Democratic chairman has urged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not to run against Chuck Schumer in the 2022 New York Senate primary.

He also told the New York Post that the progressive congresswoman would “absolutely” lose if she challenged Schumer.

It has been rumoured for many months that Ocasio-Cortez might make a primary challenge.

When asked if she would run for Senate, she has previously said that she doesn’t know.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The chairman of New York State’s Democratic Committee, Jay Jacobs, has urged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer in a 2022 Senate primary.

If she were to do so, however, Jay Jacobs believes she would “absolutely” lose.

Speaking to the New York Post, Jacobs said: ” I think it would be a primary driven by ambition more than by need.”

He jumped to the defence of Senate Minority Leader Schumer, adding: “He has been a progressive force in the state for decades.”

Jacobs continued: “She has a constituency that admires her and supports her, and they’re in her community, and I think it would be a loss for them if she were to do that.”

A potential primary challenge by Ocasio-Cortez has been rumoured for years.

Trump contributed to the rumour mill in September when he reportedly said that the progressive congresswoman would challenge Schumer and consequently “kick his arse.”

Ocasio-Cortez has dodged claims that she might compete for the New York Senate seat in 2022.

When asked whether she’d run for higher office, she told Vanity Fair: “I don’t know. I don’t know f I’m really going to be staying in the House forever.”

She continued: “I don’t want to aspire to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title or just for the sake of having a different or higher position. I truly make an assessment to see if I can be more effective.”

Comments made earlier this month once again reignited suggestions that Ocasio-Cortez might pursue a primary challenge.

In a podcast, she criticised Nancy Pelosi and Schumer and called for “new leadership in the Democratic party.”

As it stands, there is already a challenger in place for the 2022 Senate primaries. Human rights activist Khaled Salem has officially declared his candidacy.

An Ocasio-Cortez run, however, would make it a much more competitive race.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.