Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urges Republican colleagues to stand up to death threats and vote for impeachment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised her GOP colleagues who are reportedly reluctant to impeach the president because they fear death threats from his supporters.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that she and many other progressive members of Congress have dealt with death threats for years.

“This is what we are sent to Congress to do – the tough stuff,” she tweeted. “All the easy choices are taken. If any GOP need advice on how to deal with it, they can call me.”

Ocasio-Cortez argued that she and many other progressive members of Congress have dealt with death threats for years and that it’s a “privilege” for GOP members to be facing this danger for the first time.

“I get it, but some of us just spent the last 2 years taking stances that have led to repeated attempts on our lives – for demanding guaranteed healthcare, immigrant justice, etc,” she tweeted. “Sorry if this lacks empathy, but it’s a privilege if this is their first time. They can do one vote.”

I get it, but some of us just spent the last 2 years taking stances that have led to repeated attempts on our lives – for demanding guaranteed healthcare, immigrant justice, etc. Sorry if this lacks empathy, but it’s a privilege if this is their first time. They can do one vote. https://t.co/PGPObm4K2C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2021

Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, said many GOP lawmakers he’s spoken with are “paralysed with fear” as the House debates impeaching Trump for inciting the deadly mob that attacked the Capitol last week. Like Ocasio-Cortez, Crow argued that Republicans should stand up to the threats of violence.

“I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues last night and a couple of them broke down in tears … saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment,” Crow told MSNBC on Wednesday. “My response was, not to be unsympathetic, but welcome to the club. That’s leadership. Our country is in a very challenging time, many of us have felt that for a very long time because we’ve stood up for our democracy and we expect them to do the same.”

