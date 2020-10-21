Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put up ridiculous numbers on her Twitch stream, hitting more than 400,000 viewers

Twitch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plays the video game Among Us during a live stream on Twitch with fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought a massive viewership of more than 400,000 people at once watching her play the video game Among Us on Twitch.

The congresswoman from New York hopped on the video game streaming site late Tuesday night and was joined by fellow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

AOC’s stream generated buzz on social media when she was revealed to be “the impostor” in the deductive reasoning game.

Ocasio-Cortez began streaming on Twitch to get out the vote, inviting celebrities to sign on with her in a more casual setting.

Her peak of somewhere over 438,000 viewers put her just out of the top five for most concurrent views on Twitch in its history, with her peak edging out NASA for the sixth spot.

Among Us involves deductive reasoning with players, known as crewmates, communicating over voice chat or within a chat room in the PC game.

Each crewmate is given tasks to complete across the ship, while one or two players out of the group are randomly selected to be the “impostors,” who are assigned to kill off each of the crewmates in order to win the game. Players must then call meetings to deduce which crewmate is responsible and vote to eject them off the ship in order to claim victory.

AOC’s stream generated buzz on social media when it was revealed she was the “impostor” in the first round of the game, after revealing to viewers that she hoped she wouldn’t be chosen.

Ocasio-Cortez launched her channel to get out the vote, inviting celebrities to come join her. Fellow congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar, also joined the game, even playing a round where she was the “impostor.”

In the stream, Ocasio-Cortez oftentimes put in her vote early on who she believed was the “impostor,” encouraging viewers to do the same and cast their ballot early in the 2020 election.

