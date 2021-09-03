AOC is trying to help find a delivery man filmed wading with takeout through waist-deep floodwaters in New York

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is joining the effort to track down a delivery rider filmed delivering takeout through bad flooding AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying to find a delivery rider filmed wading through floodwaters.

Photographer Johnny Miller captured the scene in Brooklyn and wants to track down the worker.

Miller hopes to find the delivery person so he can donate the money he got from licensing the footage.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is joining the effort to track down a delivery rider who was filmed on Wednesday navigating his bicycle through waist-deep floodwater in Brooklyn so the person who took the video can give him all the proceeds from news outlets who licensed the footage.

Johnny Miller, a freelance photographer, filmed the man as New York was being pummeled with rainfall and inundated with devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend before its remnants traveled north.

Miller told Insider in a direct message on Twitter that he hadn’t yet located the person since Ocasio Cortez’s public callout on Thursday night, but said “we’re still working on finding him.”

Miller first posted the dramatic scene, captured near the Greenpoint and Williamsburg neighborhoods of Brooklyn on Wednesday night, to his Twitter account @UnequalScenes.

It immediately garnered millions of impressions online and drew a huge reaction from people stunned and outraged at the conditions the worker had to contend with to get takeout to someone’s house.

As of Friday morning, over 10.5 million people had viewed Miller’s video and tens of thousands had shared it on Twitter.

“Seeing this guy push his bicycle past these people in Mercedes to deliver Chinese food just turned my stomach,” Miller told The New York Times. “Some of us have the privilege to not work during a disaster and some of us don’t.”

In response to the video, Ocasio-Cortez advised her followers to “not be the person who orders delivery during a flash flood that the NWS has deemed a dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

“If it’s too dangerous for you, it’s too dangerous for them. Raid your cabinets or ask a neighbor for help,” she added.”

“DO NOT ORDER DELIVERY RIGHT NOW, NEW YORKERS!” Manhattan district attorney candidate Eliza Orlins also wrote. “These are legitimately dangerous conditions. Flood waters contain sewage and people should not wade into them unless it’s an emergency.”