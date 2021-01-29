Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will discuss the GameStop and Robinhood trading drama with Chamath Palihapitiya on Twitch

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will talk about the GameStop and Robinhood trading drama on a livestream Thursday night.

Ocasio-Cortez said she would be joined by two guests to offer insight and updates on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her criticism of Robinhood’s decision to restrict some trading.

Following days of Reddit-fuelled trading of volatile stocks and the subsequent trading freezes imposed by the fee-free stock trading app, Robinhood, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she will discuss the recent developments on the livestream video service, Twitch, Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Ocasio-Cortez said she would be joined by Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of venture capital firm Social Capital, and Twitter user TheStockGuy to offer insight and updates on the evolving situation.

Earlier Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her criticism of Robinhood’s move to block some stock purchases. She called the decision unacceptable and said more information was needed. As a member of the Financial Services Committee in Congress, she said she would support a hearing on the matter if necessary.

“Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases.”

Sen. Ted Cruz then retweeted his support of her statement, writing “fully agree.” Ocasio-Cortez fired back that she would be happy to work with Republicans on the matter where there is common ground, but accused Cruz of trying to have her murdered three weeks ago during the Capitol insurrection.

“Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously used Twitch as a way to encourage voter turnout, livestreaming herself playing the popular video game Among Us.

