AOC threatens to vote down moderates’ bipartisan infrastructure deal unless she gets ‘new information’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she’s planning to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by moderate Democrats unless she gets ‘new information,’ she told Politico on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has prioritized passing the bipartisan deal instead of a larger reconciliation package championed by progressives.

Ocasio-Cortez said some of her colleagues aren’t happy, though she wasn’t sure how many would also vote down the bill, according to POLITICO reporter Heather Caygle.

Progressive lawmakers have threatened to refuse to support the $US1 ($AU1) trillion infrastructure deal unless the House takes up a $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion social spending package – which includes investments in several sectors, including healthcare, childcare, and climate change – at the same time, Insider previously reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.