AOC says her supporters raised $185,000 in 24 hours to support abortion organizations. It comes amid an uptick in ‘rage giving’ after the Texas law decision.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in June. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said her supporters raised $US185,000 ($AU248,113) for abortion organizations.

The move came after the Supreme Court declined to block a restrictive Texas law.

Time to “roll up your sleeves,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday said her supporters raised more than $US185,000 ($AU248,113) for organizations in Texas supporting reproductive rights.

The fundraising effort came after the Supreme Court in a single-paragraph decision said it wouldn’t block a restrictive abortion law in Texas.

The decision led to an uptick in “rage giving,” MarketWatch reported. One organization, the Texas Equal Access Fund, received about $US200,000 ($AU268,230) in donations in the days following the decision, the report said.

“Let this be your sign,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “Find an organizing community, roll up your sleeves, and get to work. It feels better to be in the movement.”

The Supreme Court’s unsigned 5-to-4 decision said the groups opposed to the law hadn’t met the legal threshold for a stay or injunction.

The decision left open constitutional questions about the law itself, a move that appeared to indicate the court was open to hearing similar cases in the future.

“In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the decision said.

In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer cited comments made by Planned Parenthood South Texas, which said it was unable to perform abortions under the new law.

“We believe this new law is unconstitutional and that is why we are fighting it in court,” Planned Parenthood said.

Democrats from around the country issued statements opposing the Texas law.

“Roe v. Wade has been the law for nearly 50 years and has been upheld in court dozens of times,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. “I remember the days when abortion was illegal and we simply can’t return to those times.”