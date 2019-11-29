'We don't ban the rich from public schools, firefighters, or libraries' — AOC slams Pete Buttigieg after he criticises tuition-free public college as too radical

AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Pete Buttigieg after the Democratic presidential candidate criticised calls for tuition-free public college as too radical.

In a new campaign ad in Iowa, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana said he wanted to “make college affordable for everybody,” but tuition-free public college risked “turning off half the country before we even get into office.”

“This is a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems, & it’s sad to see a Dem candidate adopt it,” Ocasio-Cortez responded in a Twitter thread. “Just like rich kids can attend public school, they should be able to attend tuition-free public college.”

The lawmaker argued universal systems are designed to benefit everyone.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren – two of Buttigieg’s key opponents in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination – have proposed plans for tuition-free public college and forgiveness of student debt.

Ocasio-Cortez, who recently endorsed Sanders, accused Buttigieg of parroting Republicans and defended tuition-free public college in a thread on Twitter.

“Universal public systems are designed to benefit EVERYBODY!”she continued. “Everyone contributes & everyone enjoys. We don’t ban the rich from public schools, firefighters, or libraries bc they are public goods.”

Ocasio-Cortez argued an advantage of universal systems is that “everyone’s invested,” and the risk of “carving people out & adding asterisks” is that “cracks in the system develop.”

She added that “many children of the elite want to go to private, Ivyesque schools anyway,” which could still charge tuition fees under the policy.

Finally, she argued classrooms benefit from having a mix of wealthy and less affluent students.

“I can’t believe we have to remind people of this, but it’s GOOD to have classrooms (from pre-k through college) to be socioeconomically integrated,” she wrote.

“Having students from different incomes & backgrounds in the same classroom is good for society & economic mobility.”

You can watch the Buttigieg campaign ad below:

New Pete ad in Iowa taking aim at Warren and Bernie over college affordability/debt (but not by name), arguing they’d alienate half the country by insisting it be “free even for the kids of millionaires”. H/t @McCormickJohn

pic.twitter.com/SEAcOdHcAq — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 29, 2019

