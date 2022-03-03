AOC is skeptical that a Democratic holdout is ready to push Biden’s economic agenda forward: ‘Another week, another Manchin’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York remains in her seat as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia stands and applauds as President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on February 5, 2019. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

AOC is skeptical that Manchin is ready to cut a deal on the party’s agenda.

“Another week, another Manchin,” she told Insider.

She’s emerged as one of Manchin’s strongest critics after he tanked Build Back Better last year.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York doesn’t totally buy a fresh overture from Sen. Joe Manchin that he’s willing to cut a deal to advance the bulk of his party’s agenda.

“Another week, another Manchin,” she told Insider in a brief interview Thursday. “The moment he’s actually willing to do something, I’ll be listening. But as long as he’s talking about doing something, I don’t really have much faith.”

She reiterated that she believed it was a mistake to split up President Joe Biden’s agenda and advance a bipartisan infrastructure plan without the follow-up social and climate spending bill in tow.

“What’s going to get Manchin to move this time, I’m not entirely sure,” she said.

It comes a day after the conservative West Virginia Democrat began sketching an outline of another climate and social spending bill that he could support. He told Politico that it should be built on an overhaul of the tax code and prescription drug savings while omitting what he called “social issues” to instead be passed in other bills.

Manchin’s office declined to comment.

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as one of Manchin’s fiercest critics. She recently criticized him for “nuking” the monthly child tax credit program that led to a spike in child poverty last month. The New York congresswoman also swiped at Manchin for having “a different demand” from one day to the next to approve the party’s agenda to expand healthcare and childcare.

Other prominent progressives held out hope that Manchin would actually get onboard another party-line spending bill. Democrats can’t advance the plan without his vote in a 50-50 Senate over likely united Republican opposition.

“I’m forever an optimist,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, told Insider. “I really fundamentally believe that we got to get this done.

She went on: “So I’m open but it’s got to be real and it’s got to be quick.”