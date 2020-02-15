Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told critics to 'go back to Party City' after critics slammed her appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

RuPaul’s Drag Race/Twitter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a trailer for the upcoming season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been announced as one of the guest judges on the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which airs February 28.

She will join celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Jeff Goldblum, and Whoopi Goldberg, who will also serve as guest judges.

The trailer, which was released Thursday, showed judges pledging “allegiance to the drag.”

Many conservative pundits criticised Ocasio-Cortez for her appearance on the show, to which she responded by tweeting: “They can go back to Party City,” a reference to an insult aired on an earlier season of the show.

The New York congresswoman joins a roster of celebrities including Leslie Jones, Nicki Minaj, Jeff Goldblum, Thandie Newton, and Whoopi Goldberg in the upcoming show, which airs on VH1 from February 28.

VH1 aired a trailer for the new season on Thursday, which showed RuPaul saying: “The time has come for America’s first drag queen president,” and judges pledging “allegiance to the drag.”

Watch it here:

But some people questioned the progressive Democrat’s appearance on the panel and so-called pledge of allegiance.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, tweeted: “I wonder why she never claims to be proud to ‘pledge allegiance to the Flag.'”

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser for President Donald Trump,added: “Time well spent in Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez appeared unfazed by the criticism, however. When someone brought the critics to her attention, Ocasio-Cortez simply responded: “They can go back to Party City.”

They can go back to Party City ????????️‍???? https://t.co/SOf33dXmBp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

The comeback is a reference to an earlier season of the show, in which Phi Phi O’Hara shouted to fellow contestant Sharon Needles: “At least I am a showgirl, b—-. Go back to Party City where you belong.”

The insult was meant to suggest that Needles’ costume was reminiscent of cheap holiday decorations sold at the party supplies chain.

Earlier on Thursday Ocasio-Cortez also described joining the show as an “absolutely, 100% a peak experience.”

