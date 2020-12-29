Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez parodied GOP stance against $2,000 stimulus checks in a sarcastic tweet

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in 2019.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York clapped back at a GOP congressman who opposed direct payments of $US2,000 in coronavirus relief to most Americans, parodying his reason for opposing them.

The House passed a bill with the $US2,000 amount on Monday. The vote now moves to the Senate, where passage is unlikely.

GOP Rep. Kevin Brady said he opposed $US2,000 amount because, in his view, the money would go toward paying off credit-card debt and “new purchases online at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.”

The congresswoman replied to Brady’s statement with a parodied rephrasing of his reasoning.

“‘I don’t support $US2k survival checks because it might help people get out of debt that our gov’t inaction helped put or keep them in in the first place.’ – GOP Congressman,” Ocasio-Cortez tweetedMonday night.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York clapped back at a Republican colleague’s reasoning against raising the amount of stimulus checks to $US2,000.

President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan coronavirus relief package, which included $US600 direct payments to most Americans along with $US300 weekly federal unemployment benefits into mid-March, $US25 billion in rental assistance, and aid for small businesses as well as funding for education and vaccine distribution.

Upon announcing that he signed the bill, the president also reiterated his calls on Congress to raise the amount of the direct payments to $US2,000 â€” a goal he shares with many Democrats and some Republicans.

On Monday, the House achieved the required two-thirds majority to pass an expedited bill boosting the payment amounts.

The bill now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to pass despite support from some Republicans including Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.



Read more:

Trump signs bipartisan coronavirus relief bill after calling on Congress to approve $US2,000 stimulus checks



Illustrating some Republican concerns, Rep. Kevin Brady said on the House floor that he did not approve of increasing the stimulus checks, saying the money would go toward paying off credit-card debt and “new purchases online at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.”

He argued that more money should be directed toward helping small and midsize businesses. His speech was paraphrased and critiqued on Twitter by HuffPost’s Matt Fuller.

Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent progressive voice who has advocated higher direct payments to Americans, slammed Brady’s reasoning behind his opposition, replying to his statement with a parodied rephrasing.

“‘I don’t support $US2k survival checks because it might help people get out of debt that our gov’t inaction helped put or keep them in in the first place.’ – GOP Congressman,” Ocasio-Cortez tweetedMonday night.



Don’t miss: Sign up here for our live event on January 5 to learn how to make the most out of PPP



In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez tore into the group of GOP members who opposed lines of the package pushed by House Democrats, including the $US2,000 direct payments.

“Notice how Republican Congressmen who like to claim they are the party of ‘personal responsibility’ refuse to take any responsibility themselves for blocking retroactive unemployment benefits, voting against $US2k survival checks, stoking doubt about the pandemic to begin with, etc,” the New York congresswoman wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.