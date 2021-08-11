AOC rips inequality, highlighting the time it takes for a normal family to double their income: 100 years

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

In a tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the rising inequality American families face.

It now takes an American family over 100 years to double their income. It used to take 23.

In the past five decades, the pay for the typical worker has declined, as the cost of necessities has grown.

The amount of time it takes for families to double their incomes has drastically increased in the past five decades – and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is speaking out again on rising inequality.

In a tweet, the New York representative wrote that “the average family in the US used to double their income once every 23 years. Today it takes over 100 years.” She added: “We are in an absolute crisis of inequality.”

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to findings from Jason Furman, a former top economist to President Barack Obama. Furman testified in front of the newly formed Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth on his findings, which showed that, from 1943 to 1973, the typical American family would double their income about every 23 years, but since then it has taken over 100 years.

“A family’s income will not double in their lifetime, or in one working generation, but three or four working generations,” Ocasio-Cortez said after Furman’s testimony. “Not once in one generation, or once in one lifetime, but once in a century.”

Wages and salaries have been declining for about five decades, Insider’s Ben Winck and Andy Kiersz report. Since the late 1960s, wages have made up an increasingly smaller share of the US’s gross domestic product, even as the economy grew. In the meantime, CEO pay has grown by 1,322% between 1978 and 2020, according to a report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the only one to take notice of growing inequity in the American family. The Biden administration’s Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget released a report on Wednesday, looking at how the cost of living for families has increased in the past three decades. They cite increasing costs in necessities like childcare, education, and healthcare as weighing on families – and potentially outpacing incomes.

“Rising income inequality and the fact that low- and middle-income-families spend a higher share of their budgets on necessities mean that low- and middle-income families are more exposed to these cost increases,” the report said.