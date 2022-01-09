Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seen at Jacobi Hospital in the Morris Park neighborhood on June 03, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday.

She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.

She has received her booster shot and is encouraging others to get it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home after experiencing symptoms, her office said Sunday.

The New York Democratic congresswoman says she received her booster shot this fall and is encouraging “everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.