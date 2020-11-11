Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers advice to newly-elected congresswoman on how to economically and sustainably afford Congress-appropriate clothing

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., walks up the House steps for a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advised Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush to thrift and rent clothes, so she can affordably have a Congress-appropriate wardrobe.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly spoken about her financial struggles growing up.

She’s been repeatedly criticised by conservatives for her wardrobe.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered some wardrobe advice to Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush on how to sustainably and economically afford clothes for her new job in Washington.

Bush on Tuesday wrote on Twitter: “The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill. So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez advised Bush to thrift and rent.

Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis. Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend. @AyannaPressley has the accessory game down Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet! ???? https://t.co/X4Cyy8HOwF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2020

“You can also thrift and buy second hand online, which helped me get higher quality, longer-lasting things that would normally be out of budget. Good luck!” she wrote.

Conservatives have long scrutinised Ocasio-Cortez for her wardrobe. In 2018, Eddie Scarry, a conservative author, and reporter tweeted a picture taken from behind Ocasio-Cortez and criticised her clothes as being too nice. Scarry said they didn’t match her working-class public persona.



Read more



:



Here are 30 top progressives ready to lob grenades, cause headaches and otherwise cajole the incoming Biden administration from its left flank



Ocasio-Cortez, who campaigned on her working-class background during her first bid for Congress has also been public about her financial struggles.

“If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside,” she tweeted in response to Scarry’s comments.

????% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

The congresswoman was also recently criticised for wearing high-end clothes in a photoshoot with Vanity Fair.The clothes for that photoshoot were borrowed.

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only woman politician to offer advice for Bush.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib chimed in telling Bush: “Cori, I still wear some of my maternity clothes under those blazers. P.S. I get the most compliments from the clothes I got from thrift shops.”

Marama Davidson, a member of Parliament in New Zealand, tweeted, “Kia ora, greetings Cori and Rashida. Coleader of the Green Party of Aotearoa NZ here, Minister of the Executive Council. We have a strong proud thrift tradition that extends to elected reps. Here I am wearing my thrift suit on election night.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.