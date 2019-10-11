A conservative newspaper slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for getting a $300 haircut, but that's actually a pretty good deal for DC

Getty Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before and after the alleged haircut in September. Appearing (L) in New York on August 29, 2019 and (R) at in New York on October 3, 2019.

A conservative newspaper slammed Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-professed socialist, after she reportedly spent $US300 on a haircut.

The Washington Times, citing sources at the Last Tangle Salon in Washington DC, reported the Congresswoman “shelled out $US80 for a haircut and $US180 for lowlights” plus a 20% tip.

As it turns out, $US300 for a cut and colour is a pretty normal price to pay in Washington.

A Business Insider survey of price lists for six nearby salons, offering similar or identical treatments, yielded an average cost of $US297.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A conservative newspaper lambasted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday after she reportedly spent $US300 on a haircut, while proliferating socialist ideals.

The Washington Times, citing hair salon sources, said Ocasio-Cortez visited Last Tangle Salon, 3.2 miles from Capitol Hill, in September, “and shelled out $US80 for a haircut and $US180 for lowlights.”

“The self-declared socialist, who regularly rails against the rich and complains about the cost of living inside the Beltway, spent nearly $US300 on her hairdo at a pricey salon she frequents in downtown Washington,” the newspaper wrote.

The article went on to quote Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, who said: “She preaches socialism while living the life of the privileged,” adding that it “is a bad look to spend hundreds of dollars to get your hair done to make a video decrying income inequality.”

The Washington Times’ total assumed Ocasio-Cortez would leave a 20% tip ($US52,) although it did note that Ocasio-Cortez’s stylist did not respond to a request for comment on how much she tipped.

Despite the protestations of the paper, $US80 for a haircut and $US180 for hair colouring is perfectly normal for central Washington, DC, commentators jumping to Ocasio-Cortez’s defence said. It’s far below what any public figure scrutinised daily on TV spends.

Business Insider conducted a simple survey of salons near to Last Tangle Salon and to Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez’s place of work, and discovered that spending $US300 for a cut and colour is par for the course in the nation’s capital.

Getty A photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in August 2019, the month before she allegedly got her hair cut.

Here are a handful of the prices we found:

The same cut and colour would have cost Ocasio-Cortez $US336 at Ian McCabe studio, 3.5 miles from Capitol Hill and near Last Tangle Studio, with a ladies cut (from $US95,) half-head colouring ($US185,) and 20% tip ($US56.

At Jasmine Lynette Aesthetic, 1.6 miles from Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez would have paid $US288 for a woman’s haircut ($US80,) a partial colouring treatment ($US160,) and a 20% tip ($US48.)

At Michael Anthony Salon, Ocasio-Cortez could expect to pay a maximum $US341 for a haircut ( $US79 to $US115) and partial colouring ($US139 to $US169.) Plus a 20% tip ($US56.80.)

At Norah Critzos, a salon three miles from Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez could have forked out up to $US360 for a cut ($US65 to $US130) and lowlights ($US170,) plus a 20% tip ($US60.)

At Bubbles, in Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez could have got the same package for $US160 with a women’s cut and blow dry (from $US58) and partial colouring (from $US75) plus a 20% tip ($US27.)

The average cost across all six salons for the same cut and colour Ocasio-Cortez reportedly asked for is $US297.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, likely after the alleged haircut, on September 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Washington Times, quoting a staff member at Last Tangle Salon, said: “AOC was extremely nice and even took several selfies with patrons.”

Many internet users were quick to come to Ocasio-Cortez’s aid, noting what Business Insider found, that $US300 for a haircut is not that much, given that public appearances are her job.

Author and columnist Jessica Valenti wrote on Twitter: “This is not an expensive haircut/colour for a public figure who is frequently on TV.”

Author and opinion columnist at the Washington Post, Helaine Olen, tweeted: “Leaving all other issues aside, $US80 for a woman’s haircut is a bargain in NYC. What are people expecting #AOC to do? Go to a salon’s free hair model night?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.