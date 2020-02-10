Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused 2 of history's most famous economists and ended up name checking the most ridiculed town in the UK

Instagram/AOC A screenshot from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram Story on Friday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York confused the names of two famous economists on Friday and inadvertently called out an infamous UK town.

In her Instagram story the congresswoman set out a prediction about the US economy she said was made by “Milton Keynes.”

It was actually made by John Maynard Keynes, and Ocasio-Cortez said she confused him with Milton Friedman, the American free-market economist.

Milton Keynes is the name of a town 50 miles north of London that has long been the butt of jokes over its reputation as a particularly uninspired example of postwar town planning.

“I was just reading today about how Milton Keynes, a famous economist back in the day, predicted that by 2030 US GDP would grow six to eight times what it is, which would allow for everyday people to work 15 hours a week,” Ocasio-Cortez said on her Instagram Story.

The prediction Ocasio-Cortez mentioned was the work of John Maynard Keynes, a 20th-century British economist, but she said later she had confused him with the US economist Milton Friedman.

The amalgamation of “Milton” and “Keynes” makes the name of a town 50 miles north of London.

Built from scratch in 1967 as an experiment in centralised town planning, Milton Keynes is often ridiculed in the UK as an uninspired and banal settlement.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly rectified the mistake, posting an edited screenshot of the video saying it was a typo.

Ocasio-Cortez also said the name “Milton Keynes” out loud.

“UGGGH TYPO. It’s John Maynard Keynes. Mixed his name with Milton Friedman – a (very) different economist,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

AOC/Instagram A screenshot Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram Story.

Milton Keynes is perhaps best known for its 1,300 roundabouts, which is more than any other town in the UK. The website Roundabouts of Britain has called Milton Keynes “roundabout Mecca.”

JG Ballard, the author of “Empire of the Sun,” once wrote: “I always suspected that eternity would look like Milton Keynes.”

“I didn’t hate Milton Keynes immediately,” joked the celebrated British writer Bill Bryson in his book “Notes from a Small Island.”

The British comedian Bill Bailey has called Milton Keynes “Satan’s lay-by.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s slipup was seized upon by several right-of-centre media outlets, including Fox News and the Washington Examiner.

Ocasio-Cortez drew on the work of Friedman in a March 2019 speech, as Business Insider’s Jim Edwards wrote.

