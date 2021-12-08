Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Boebert family toting guns in a Christmas photo, alluding to the right-wing fight against society ‘erasing Christmas and its meaning’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quipped about Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Christmas photo on Wednesday.

Boebert posted a photo of her family toting guns in front of the Christmas tree in support of Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie faced backlash for posting a similar photo of his family holding rifles.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted to Rep. Lauren Boebert’s photo of her family toting guns in front of a Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Colorado Republican posted a Christmas photo of her kids posing with rifles after fellow GOP Rep. Thomas Massie faced criticism for a similar photo.

“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” Boebert tweeted with the photo, adding “No spare ammo for you, though.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive lawmaker from New York responded to Boebert’s Christmas photo, writing in a tweet: “Tell me again where Christ said use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”

The lawmaker went on to reference the right-wing campaign against an alleged concerted effort in society to secularize or erase Christmas.

She wrote: “lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own.”

During his presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump vowed to get rid of the phrase “Happy holidays” because it was a generic holiday greeting and condemned those who use it for the sake of political correctness.

The pledge to erase the phrase was part of the former president’s long-standing fight against the so-called “war on Christmas.”