AOC used her first Met Gala appearance to send a message: ‘Tax the Rich’

- Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday.
- She used the opportunity to send a political message.
- The back of her white, strapless gown had “Tax the Rich” written in red.
In her first Met Gala appearance on Monday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a clear message for the cameras and the celebrities in her midst: “Tax the Rich.”
The progressive Democratic wore a white, strapless dress that had the message emblazoned in red on the back.
According to Vogue, the dress was created by Brother Vellies.
Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for urging Democrats to slow down the passage of a $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion social spending bill, which she supports.
This year’s Met Gala comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event. The theme this year is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”