AOC used her first Met Gala appearance to send a message: ‘Tax the Rich’

Sarah Al-Arshani
A picture of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a dress with the phrase 'Tax the Rich' at the 2021 Met Gala
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/John Shearer/Getty Images/Insider
  • Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday.
  • She used the opportunity to send a political message.
  • The back of her white, strapless gown had “Tax the Rich” written in red.
In her first Met Gala appearance on Monday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a clear message for the cameras and the celebrities in her midst: “Tax the Rich.”

The progressive Democratic wore a white, strapless dress that had the message emblazoned in red on the back.

According to Vogue, the dress was created by Brother Vellies.

Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for urging Democrats to slow down the passage of a $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion social spending bill, which she supports.

This year’s Met Gala comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event. The theme this year is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

