Watch the intense 3-minute exchange between AOC and Mark Zuckerberg where she pelted him with tough questions about Facebook

- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Mark Zuckerberg during the FacebookCEO’s testimony before congress Wednesday.
- Ocasio-Cortez pressed Zuckerberg on Facebook’s decision not to take down political ads with false statements.
- At one point, she asked Zuckerberg if she could run ads on Facebook falsely claiming that Republican lawmakers voted for Green New Deal. “I think, probably,” Zuckerberg responded.
- The New York Democrat also questioned Zuckerberg about his meetings with conservative lawmakers and journalists in recent weeks.
- The video below captures the most heated moment of the exchange.
Zuckerberg grilled by AOC on Facebook's controversial policy to not fact-check political ads pic.twitter.com/MBS3seX3RT
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 24, 2019
