Watch the intense 3-minute exchange between AOC and Mark Zuckerberg where she pelted him with tough questions about Facebook

Aaron Holmes
CSPANRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Mark Zuckerberg during the FacebookCEO’s testimony before congress Wednesday.
  • Ocasio-Cortez pressed Zuckerberg on Facebook’s decision not to take down political ads with false statements.
  • At one point, she asked Zuckerberg if she could run ads on Facebook falsely claiming that Republican lawmakers voted for Green New Deal. “I think, probably,” Zuckerberg responded.
  • The New York Democrat also questioned Zuckerberg about his meetings with conservative lawmakers and journalists in recent weeks.
  • The video below captures the most heated moment of the exchange.
