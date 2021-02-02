Rep. Katie Porter recalls AOC hiding in her office during the Capitol siege, saying she told her: 'I hope I don't die today'

Reuters/Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter recalled when she and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hid from rioters during the Capitol siege.

“I said, ‘I’m a mum, don’t worry I’ve got everything I need, we can live for like a month in this office,'” Porter said Monday.

Porter added: “And she said, ‘I just hope I get to be a mum, I hope I don’t die today.'”

Rep. Katie Porter recalled the moment in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hid in her office during the Capitol siege as rioters broke into the Capitol to look for her.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez shared her harrowing experience after insurrectionists breached the US Capitol on January 6. The congresswoman shared with viewers that she took refuge in Porter’s office as she heard some rioters yelling, “Where is she?”

“I start ripping through Katie’s office like a madwoman,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the Instagram Live. “Poor Katie, I’m opening every closet, I’m opening every nook, I’m opening every cranny looking for where I’m going to hide when they get into this office.”

“I mean, I thought I was going to die,” the congresswoman continued.

Porter corroborated Ocasio-Cortez’s story during an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, adding that, in the moment, the New York congresswoman is “really usually unfailingly polite and very personable and she wasn’t really even talking to me.”

“She was opening up doors, and I was like, ‘Can I help you? What are you looking for?'” the California congresswoman said. “And she said, ‘I’m looking for places to hide.'”

Porter went on to describe two “powerful” conversations she had with Ocasio-Cortez as she took refuge in her office.

“The two memories that really, especially as a mum, I think, were just especially powerful for me, was when I said, ‘I’m a mum, don’t worry I’ve got everything I need, we can live for like a month in this office,'” Porter said during the interview. “And she said, ‘I just hope I get to be a mum, I hope I don’t die today.'”

“The second thing is that she was wearing heels, and I was wearing flats, and I remember her saying to me, ‘I knew I shouldn’t have worn heels. How am I supposed to run?'” Porter added. “And we found her a pair of sneakers to wear from one of my staffers so that she could run if she needed to literally run for her life.”

"I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don't die today," Rep. Porter recalls Rep. Ocasio-Cortez telling her as they hid together during last month's Capitol riots. pic.twitter.com/HxMqBVCX6l — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 2, 2021

