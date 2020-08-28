AOC explained why NBA players' protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake was a strike rather than a boycott, and why the distinction matters

TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, August 24, 2020.

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The rest of the teams scheduled to play that day soon followed, with some players referring to their collective action as a “boycott.”

On Twitter, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained that the players’ action was a strike, as they were withholding their labour, rather than their dollars.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a helpful lesson in labour terminology while expressing her support for the NBA and WNBA players protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their game against the Orlando Magic. They were soon joined by the rest of the teams scheduled to play that day, and suddenly, NBA playoff basketball was off for the day.

Some players, including LeBron James, had referred to their protest as their “boycotting” of the day’s games, with those reporting on the quickly evolving protest using the term as well.

LeBron on IG right now making sure the message isn't forgotten. pic.twitter.com/lxFBC1QIH6 — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) August 26, 2020

The term was eventually used as a headline for the sports section of the New York Times, with the sub-hed “Athletes take social justice to a new level by refusing to play.”

On Twitter, many users pointed out that the proper term to use would not be a boycott, but rather a strike – specifically,a “wildcat” strike, as the decision to withhold labour was taken without the approval of the players association.

Your cover title is wrong. You need to change it to STRIKE. https://t.co/zur1HmkEHy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 27, 2020

While the distinction between the two terms might not seem of huge importance, as Ocasio-Cortez explained, the difference came from where the players were deriving their power – by withholding their labour.

Even though the players had called their action a “boycott” – possibly because the act of striking is prohibited in the players’ collective bargaining agreement with the league – the reality of their action was clear.

NBA players are courageously on strike (withholding labor), NOT boycotting (withholding their $ /purchase). The diff is important bc it shows their power as *workers.* The courage this takes is profound. WNBA organizing in this moment MUST be recognized too. #StrikeForBlackLives https://t.co/QfsJAHLVLx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 27, 2020

By the follwing day, the players’ protest had already moved towards resolution, with players agreeing to restart the postseason. Though Thursday’s games were also pushed back, play could resume as soon as this weekend.

But even with the players taking the court again, their action on Wednesday showed that they were ready to take drastic action, regardless of whether or not it was CBA-approved.

