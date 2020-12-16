Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended the 23-year-old paramedic whose OnlyFans account was doxxed by the New York Post

REUTERS/Erin Scott Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez defended EMT Lauren Kwei by arguing the actual scandal was ‘medics in the United States need two jobs to survive.’

In a Tuesday tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended a 23-year-old EMT whose OnlyFans account was doxxed by the New York Post.

An article by the Post, titled “NYC medic helped ‘make ends meet’ with racy OnlyFans side gig,” centres on Lauren Kwei, a 23-year-old EMT based in New York, who made the account to supplement her income amid the ongoing pandemic.

Kwei, however, said she did not consent to the Post running the story about her, nor did she consent to them using her full name.

Ocasio-Cortez said the undue shaming on Kwei for her OnlyFans account should instead be shifted on the federal government for delaying financial aid to Americans.

“Sex work is work,” she wrote in the tweet. “The federal [government] has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc.”

“Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalising people surviving a pandemic without help,” she continued.

