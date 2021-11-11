AOC won the adoration of Scotland by praising its sugary national soda, Irn Bru, at COP26

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attending a vote on January 9, 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

AOC won Scottish approval after declaring that she loved the popular soda Irn-Bru.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivered AOC a can of the drink for her to try.

AOC filmed herself trying the drink and declaring: “Oh my god, I love it.”

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez won approval in Scotland after declaring her love for Irn-Bru, the country’s beloved soda.

She tried it for the first time when it was hand-delivered to her by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ocasio-Cortez flew to Scotland on Wednesday for the COP26 summit which is taking place in Glasgow.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram page, she was filmed trying the orange soda, one of the most prominent products associated with Scotland. Ocasio-Cortez said of the drink: “Oh my god, I love it,” and compared its flavor to the Latin American soda Kola Champagne.

Irn Bru was launched in Scotland in 1901 and is created according to a secret recipe known by only a few company executives.

In 2018, manufacturers AG Barr reformulated the drink to halve its sugar content, risking a consumer backlash. But even with its older formulation it had less sugar than the average US Coca-Cola, with 34 grams per can compared to Coke’s 39.

Her enthusiasm won her instant plaudits from Sturgeon, whose delivery was prompted by Ocasio-Cortez saying on social media that she wanted to try Irn-Bru but was struggling to find it.

In response, she said: “Thank you for the (very special) delivery, Madam First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.”

Scottish Twitter users also approved, including journalist Joshua King, who said AOC was “one of us now” and journalist Laura Kelly, who tweeted: “Proud Glaswegian here.”

Journalist Shivali Best suggested that AOC should try Buckfast, a fortified wine which is popular in Scotland.