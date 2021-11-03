AOC applauds Democratic Sen. Merkley as ‘courageous’ for rejecting Rahm Emanuel as Biden’s Japan ambassador nominee

In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel arrives at a news conference outside of the south air traffic control tower at O’Hare International Airport. AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

Two Democrats, Sens. Merkley and Markey, opposed Biden’s pick for ambassador to Japan: Rahm Emanuel.

AOC applauded Merkley as courageous for standing against Emanuel’s nomination.

Emanuel’s record as Chicago mayor, particularly on police brutality, has led to fierce criticism from progressives.

Progressive Democrats are taking a stand against President Joe Biden’s pick for US ambassador to Japan – former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday lauded Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley for opposing Emanuel’s nomination to the key diplomatic post.

“Thank you @SenJeffMerkley,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. “This was the courageous and right thing to do.”

Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives have excoriated the Biden administration for tapping Emanuel to be the top diplomat to one of America’s most important allies.

“This nomination is deeply shameful,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the statement in September. “As mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald – a mere teenager when he was shot 16 times in the back by a Chicago Police Officer. This alone should be flatly disqualifying for any position of public trust, let alone representing the United States as an ambassador.”

Merkley was joined by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, a fellow Democrat and Senate Foreign Relations committee member, in expressing opposition to Emanuel’s nomination. The committee ultimately voted to advance Emanuel’s nomination to the full Senate, but it’s unusual for senators to oppose nominees put forward by presidents from their own party.

“Black Lives Matter. Here in the halls of Congress, it is important that we not just speak and believe these words, but put them into action in the decisions we make. I have carefully considered Mayor Emanuel’s record-and the input of civil rights leaders, criminal justice experts, and local elected officials who have reached out to the Senate to weigh in-and I have reached the decision that I cannot support his nomination to serve as a US Ambassador,” Merkley said in a statement on his position.

“While I respect Mayor Emanuel’s many years of service, and the points of view of my colleagues who have come to a different conclusion, I will be voting ‘no’ when his nomination comes before the committee,” the Oregon senator added.

Emanuel, who was chief of staff in President Barack Obama’s White House before becoming Chicago mayor in 2001, has faced fierce criticism over his handling of the 2014 fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald. Critics have tied Emmanuel to an alleged cover-up of the shooting after video footage showed that the police department’s initial narrative on the deadly incident was false.

The footage, which showed McDonald walking away from police when he was shot, was released 13 months after the shooting and after Emanuel won a second term in office. Emanuel has been accused of delaying the release of the footage to boost his chances of getting reelected, though he’s denied this.

Jason Van Dyke, the officer who fired 16 shots at McDonald, was convicted of murdering him and is serving an almost seven-year sentence.