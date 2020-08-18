Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican John Kasich trade barbs before they both speak at the Democratic convention

Win McNamee/Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at the Ames City Auditorium on January 25, 2020 in Ames, Iowa

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparred with Ohio’s former Republican governor, John Kasich, before both are slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Kasich told Buzzfeed News that Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t represent the Democratic party and that her voice is exaggerated by the media.

Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Kasich in a set of tweets on Monday, arguing that while she hopes Kasich convinces other Republicans to vote for Biden, he’s “an anti-choice extremist” and “is not a friend to workers.”

Shortly before both are slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called John Kasich “an anti-choice extremist” in response to an interview in which the former Republican governor from Ohio criticised the congresswoman.

Kasich, who toyed with a 2020 primary challenge against Trump, told Buzzfeed News in a story published Monday that Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t represent the Democratic party and that her voice is exaggerated by the media.

“People on the extreme, whether they’re on the left or on the right, they get outsized publicity that tends to define their party,” said Kasich, who was given a prime time speaking slot during Monday night’s convention events. “You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn’t mean she represents the Democratic Party. She’s just a part, just some member of it.”

The former Tea Party Republican said he agreed to speak at the convention after the Biden campaign asked him to because “my Republican affiliation is outweighed by my concern about the direction of the country.”

This comes after Business Insider reported that Ocasio-Cortez will have just 60 seconds to speak at the convention on Tuesday evening. Many progressives are frustrated that a conservative like Kasich, and many less influential moderate Democrats, will get more facetime at the Democratic events than the uber-famous New Yorker will.

“It’s great that Kasich has woken up & realised the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters,” she tweeted. “Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party.”

She added in another message, “We can build bridges & not lose sight of our values. It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist. He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.”

