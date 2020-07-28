This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it works

AO Air Atmos mask.

AO Air raised over $US1.8 million for a new face mask to protect against COVID-19.

The $US350 mask is designed to be more comfortable than an N95.

The Atmos mask uses fans to circulate clean air for breathing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scientists and designers have come up with unique protective solutions beyond N95 masks.

The Atmos mask from AO Air in New Zealand is one of these designs, worn as a clear band around the mouth and nose, using filters and a fan to circulate purified air.

AO Air raised over $US1.8 million in funding from VC fund Blackbird Ventures,Oregon Sports Angels, and the New Zealand government. The mask was originally designed with air pollution in mind and was released in limited numbers in January of 2020.

Since then, COVID-19 has increased demand for masks around the world, and the New Zealand government grant will go toward developing a special antiviral filter for the mask. The filtration technology currently used in the mask was determined to offer “25 times better protection against airborne particulate matter than the standard N95 mask” by the Auckand University of Technology, and not originally airborne pathogens.

Here’s how it works

The Atmos mask was designed to supplant the standard N95 mask.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The double filtered mask was originally designed for wearing in heavily polluted air.

AO Air Atmos mask.

A prefilter removes large particulates.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Then the nanofilter removes pollen, dust, and other particles from the air.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The Atmos mask almost looks like a futuristic pair of goggles at first glance.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The mask fits around the nose and mouth, and it’s clear to the wearer’s mouth is still visible.

AO Air Atmos mask.

It’s designed to fit a variety of face shapes and work with glasses and facial hair.

AO Air Atmos mask.

AO says that the two adjustable sizes should fit 95% of possible wearers.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Compared to an N95 mask, the Atmos only lightly rests on the face and doesn’t require a seal to work.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Not needing a seal means that issues like sweat or a poor fit won’t necessarily make the mask ineffective.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Instead, a fan in the mask supplies clean air.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The fans actually adapt to the wearer’s breathing, providing more air as needed.

AO Air Atmos mask.

AO says the mask can provide enough air even for “peak athletic performance.”

AO Air Atmos mask.

The mask’s fans are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Battery life depends on factors like air quality and lung capacity, but it typically lasts about five hours.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The mask can also be charged on the go from a battery pack or USB.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The mask sends information about air quality, the filters, and respiration to the connected app.

AO Air Atmos mask.

The LED light on the mask gives its status, telling the wearer that they can breathe safely, or indicating that the filter must be changed.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Filter life is also affected by many factors, but with five hours of wear per day, Atmos estimated needing a new filter about once a month.

AO Air Atmos mask.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.