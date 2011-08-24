Soccer Player Samuel Eto'o Signed A $87 Million Contract With Russian Club Anzhi

Anzhi Makhachkala just made a deal with Samuel Eto’o, making him the highest paid soccer player in the world, according to SI.com.



Eto’o, who is currently with Inter Milan, reportedly signed a 3-year contract, worth $29 million a year to play with the Russian team. Anzhi also paid a transfer fee of $39 million.

From SI.com:

“Anzhi spokesman German Tkachenko told the Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday that there are still some formalities to put in order, but that “we have closed the deal, and within 45 minutes there will be an official announcement.””

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.