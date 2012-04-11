A Russian Billionaire Wants To Turn This War-Zone Soccer Team Into A European Superpower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Anzhi Makhachkala plays in a old 20,000-seat stadium in a city so dangerous that the players practice 1,200 miles away.It might also be Europe’s next soccer superpower.



The team was bought last January by Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov.

In the 14 months since, Kerimov has brought some of the biggest stars in the game to Russia, and vowed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on infrastructure.

The odds are against Anzhi. But if Kerimov succeeds and turns the team into a perennial Champions League contender, it’ll be one of the most incredible turn-arounds in sports history.

