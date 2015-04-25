ANZAC: The direct descendants and their stories

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings, Getty Images photographer Mark Kolbe travelled around Australia to capture the stories of ANZAC descendants — the men, women, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters of those who fell to Turkish fire in 1915.

Kolbe wanted to put “real faces to the history of the ANZAC”.

He described the experience as “confronting listening to the stories of the hardships” but said, “giving it a current feel for such a huge historical event in our history would help people to connect to the story of ANZAC today.”

Colin Doust, the son of ANZAC veteran Robert Bob Doust, who was photographed by Kolbe for the project says that seeing his father return from war having lost a leg motivated him to join the service himself.

Whilst it’s a dark moment in Australia’s military history, the ANZAC legacy has an important place in the national consciousness.

“I think it’s significant for Australians to have the chance to make a connection between an event that happened 100 years ago. The men that served as ANZACs were just normal everyday people with families and lives just like everyone today,” said Kolbe.

“As young men they left everything behind to fight terrible wars on the other side of the world. These faces and memories of the descendants I think help bring that story to life and provide a human element.”

See the descendants and their stories here.

Peter Dowsett son of ANZAC veteran Victor Sydney Dowsett. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images He poses with a wartime photograph of his father (right) and his uncle Robert William Dowsett (centre) and their service medals. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Catherine Thredgold the daughter of Corporal Bryan M Francis of the 10th Battalion at Gallipoli. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The service medals, wartime photographs and memorabilia of Corporal Bryan M Francis... Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images ...and his steel identity disc. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Catherine Thredgold poses with her sisters Margaret Miatke and Patricia Stamp. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Anthony Wade Whitelaw the grand-grandson of Major General John Stewart Whitelaw who served with an infantry battalion at Gallipoli. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Anthony recalls the moment his great-grandfather John Whitelaw suffered a bullet wound on 25 April 1915. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Thomas Whitelaw, who was also the great grand-grandson Major General John Stewart Whitelaw. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jill Sommers the daughter of ANZAC veteran William Frederick Martin and the daughter-in-law of Harry Joseph Sommers who was a Gallipoli veteran with the New Zealand armed forces. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Sommers looks back at the memorabilia of her forefathers. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images She holds her tickets for the 100 year anniversary dawn service. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Colin Doust the son of ANZAC veteran Robert Bob Doust. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Scott Clennett the son ANZAC veteran James Jim Hoskins Clennett. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

