ANZAC Ceremonies In Albany Will Commemorate 100 Years Since The First Troops Sailed For The Battlefields Of Gallipoli

Soldiers in the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC). Photo: Getty Images

Around 60,000 people will descend upon Albany, 420km south-east of Perth, Western Australia tomorrow to pay respects to the first Australia New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) troops who sailed from King George Sound bound for Gallipoli and the Western Front in World War I.

Navy ships will occupy the harbours of King George Sound on Saturday to mark the centenary, which heralds the beginning of commemorations that climax with ANZAC Day in 2015.

30,000 Australian and New Zealand troops departed from King George Sound in convoy on 1 November 1914, initially bound for Europe, unaware at the time that Turkey entered the Great War on October 31. The ended up in Egypt, training until their fateful date with the shores of the Gallipoli Peninsula.

You can watch a live stream of the entire Anzac Centenary event here.

