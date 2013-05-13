ANZ Will Probably 'Poach' A Senior Banker To Replace Alex Thursby: Mike Smith

ANZ lost a lot of experience when its head of international and institutional banking Alex Thursby left to become the boss of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Now, ANZ chief executive Mike Smith has said he is leaning towards poaching from the competition to fill the void, according the the Australian Financial Review.

“In banking I know who to pick off in terms of who of my competitors have got the style and right type of staff,” Smith told The AFR.

“Like any industry you find out who your competitors are and you go and poach their staff. The process is under way . . . In a few weeks time I hope to be able to announce that.”

The appointment has been much anticipated. Thursby had been tipped as a successor to Smith, who recently indicated that he would lead the bank for another two or three years at least.

When Thursby announced his departure, Smith said ANZ had plenty of talent within its own ranks to fill the position, which is currently being managed by ANZ’s head of Asia Gilles Planté, and markets boss Steve Bellotti.

ANZ is making a big push in Asia, and it is likely that the eventual replacement will have a lot of experience in the region.

Also, as Thursby was, they will also probably be viewed as a frontrunner to take over from Smith when he leaves the bank, along with chief financial officer Shayne Elliott and ANZ Australia chief Phil Chronican, according to the AFR’s article.

