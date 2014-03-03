ANZ Wants To Lend An Extra $2 Billion To Small Businesses Over The Next 12 Months

ANZ is making an extra $2 billion available to small businesses (Getty/ Quinn Rooney)

ANZ announced it wants to increase lending to Australian small businesses by making an extra $2 billion available over the next 12 months.

ANZ general manager small business Kate Gibson said: “Small business is the life-blood of the Australian economy. We want those thinking of starting a new venture or expanding their existing business to know that we’re committed to backing them.

“We hope our commitment to make available a further $2 billion in lending this year can provide a further boost to the economy and support the creation of new jobs.

“Last year we approved seven out of every ten applications from new small businesses lending a further $1 billion to the sector,” she said.

