ANZ thinks the Japanese yen could be about to get a whole lot weaker

The Japanese yen could be about to get a whole lot weaker, says ANZ.

According to Daniel Been and Giulia Lavina Specchia, members of the bank’s FX strategy and economics team, if inflationary pressures in the US start to accelerate, it could see the yen weaken substantially in the period ahead, particularly against the US dollar.

The key, ANZ says, is real interest rate differentials between the US and Japan, essentially nominal bond yields less inflation.

“The decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to anchor the long end of the curve by fixing the 10-year JGB at zero means that in a global market where rate curves are steepening and where long bonds are selling off, Japanese bonds will significantly outperform and drive an increasing yield wedge into the currency,” they said.

“We have seen this recently with the real 10-year rate in Japan remaining far more anchored than that seen elsewhere.”

The reason for this “anchoring”, or stability, in Japanese yields compared to those of other nation is due to the decision from the Bank of Japan earlier this year to target the level of 10-year Japanese government bond yields through bond purchases made by the bank.

As Been and Specchia note, the level the BOJ is targeting is currently 0%.

They point to the chart below to justify their call for renewed yen weakness. It shows the relationship between movements in the USD/JPY to the spread between US and Japanese real bond yields.

Based on the assumption that real yields in the US will move back towards flat in 2017 while those in Japan remain negative, ANZ says the the widening in rate differentials will likely see the yen weaken as a consequence.

Should the relationship between the two be maintained, Been and Specchia see the USD/JPY rising to 115 by the end of the March next year.

The one caveat that put on the call is that financial market volatility remain subdued.

“The key driver of flow is volatility,” they say, adding that “this is more important than either the level of the currency or the level of yield spreads.”

As demonstrated all too well on Wednesday, when financial market volatility picks up, investors flock to the yen. And, as seen later in the session, when volatility declines, the yen tends to weaken.

“Should we be entering a period of lower volatility, then USD/JPY will push towards 115.

“In the near term our indicators of liquidity suggest volatility could remain suppressed, and as such drive further JPY weakness.”

The USD/JPY currently buys 105.41.

