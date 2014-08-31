ANZ Stadium Could Soon Host EPL And NFL Matches After Signing A Deal With London's Wembley Stadium

Facebook/ ANZ Stadium. Could be home to the 2015 NRL Magic Weekend.

Sydney’s ANZ Stadium has signed off on a landmark partnership deal with London’s iconic Wembley Stadium which will soon see the venue host some of the world biggest sporting events.

Owned by The Football Association, the partnership with Wembley will mean ANZ could hold annual English Premier League games.

NFL matches are also being discussed as Wembley currently hosts three American football games a year under a separate deal.

ANZ Stadium boss Daryl Kerry told The Telegraph: “It is a fantastic opportunity for our members and will certainly help develop relationships which could lead to more great events for Sydney, which in turn helps generate significant income for NSW.

The deal comes after the NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres announced his desire to use NSW to showcase major events to the rest of the world.

Ayres said he want to see the NBA, NHL and NFL all be played in Sydney following the success of Australia’s first Major League Baseball in March.

The season opener for the MLB boost the state’s economy by $13 million, after 25,000 people arrived in Sydney from overseas to catch a glimpse of the action.

