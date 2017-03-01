We got an exclusive look at the high-end facilities at Sydney's legendary ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium in Sydney has a special place in the cultural life and history of Australia’s biggest city.
Purpose-built for the Sydney Olympics in 2000 at a cost of $690 million, the stadium has had a whopping 24.5 million fans walk through its turnstiles since the venue opened in March 1999. Some former Olympic venues famously fall into disrepair.
But ANZ Stadium has continued to invest in its facilities, and still hosts some of the biggest concerts and sporting events in Australia each year.
Made of 22,000 tonnes of steel, 180 kilometres of electrical cabling, and 90,000 cubic meters of concrete — equivalent to 18,000 truckloads that would stretch from Homebush Bay to Newcastle — the mammoth structure can hold as many as 83,000 people.
It hosted the largest Olympic crowd ever, recording 114,714 people for the 2000 Sydney Olympics Closing Ceremony on 1 October, 2000. It also holds the Olympic record for a single session of track and field: 112,524 people packed into the stadium to see Cathy Freeman race for gold on 25 September, 2000.
Within its walls, the stadium has three grades of premium seating for sports buffs and music fans seeking a special experience at the high-profile events the stadium hosts each year. They include:
- 1300 Centreline Seats, where there’s a range of full-strength beers from the bar;
- 120 open corporate boxes, with gourmet food served through the show, and
- 105 private suites with the ultimate in catering and comfort.
They come with ever-increasing levels of comfort and service. One upcoming blockbuster event includes the Adele concert on March 10. According to the stadium, this will be the biggest show of its kind that it has ever held.
Business Insider took a tour around the stadium — and its reserved areas — in between events. Here’s what we found.
More than 24.5 million fans have walked through the stadium’s turnstiles since the venue opened in March 1999 at a cost of $690 million.
When no events are on the huge arena -- purpose-built for the Olympics in 2000 -- seems even more colossal in size
With a capacity of above 83,000 for major events, you can see the need for the grandeur.
First stop is level 2: The Centreline Seats section, which is open for individual premium seating during big events
Tickets for these seats cost $450 each.
Unlike the rest of the stadium, these reserved areas are the only places that stock full-strength beer
Walking outside, the view is already awesome. These grey boxes are where coaches sit during football games
Next up is the Zone Boxes: one of two areas which will have the best seats in the house for upcoming events like Adele
They are also positioned on level 2, between the 20 metre lines.
Zone Box staff service the boxes, and each suite has a dedicated attendant all evening.
Other beverages like Tyrell's Pinot Noir Chardonnay Sparkling, Raw Nui Sauvignon Blanc and soft drinks are also available
These boxes are available for groups of 8 at a cost of $5,400, 12 at a cost of $8,100 or 16 for $10,800.
This is the view from a seat in the front row of the section: perfect viewing for the Adele concert which will be set on the halfway line
As part of the menu guests are served sushi on arrival, a pre-show meal, small bites during the show and strawberry and rhubarb shortcake for dessert.
The suites are available for groups of 14 people at a cost of $11,200, or 20 people for $16,000.
This time the kitchen is inside the room, stocked with your every need, with both dinner and supper menus available. Supper!
Guests are served food from two menus during their time in these suites.
Starting with a cocktail menu made up of hot and cold selections including eggplant kibbeh with mint yoghurt, and Jamon Iberico on crisp sourdough.
They also have a dinner dish of chicken katsu, pickled vegetable and rice, and homemade marshmallows for dessert.
And if that's not enough, there's also a supper menu of panko crumbed chicken, and mini beef pies.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.