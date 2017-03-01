We got an exclusive look at the high-end facilities at Sydney's legendary ANZ Stadium



This article is brought to you by ANZ Stadium , where Adele plays Friday 10th and Saturday 11th March. Wow your clients or your team with a range of corporate entertainment packages at the stadium, ranging from individual premium seats to outdoor corporate boxes and private suites, all featuring gourmet menus and first-class beverages. Click here for more information. »

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

ANZ Stadium in Sydney has a special place in the cultural life and history of Australia’s biggest city.

Purpose-built for the Sydney Olympics in 2000 at a cost of $690 million, the stadium has had a whopping 24.5 million fans walk through its turnstiles since the venue opened in March 1999. Some former Olympic venues famously fall into disrepair.

But ANZ Stadium has continued to invest in its facilities, and still hosts some of the biggest concerts and sporting events in Australia each year.

Made of 22,000 tonnes of steel, 180 kilometres of electrical cabling, and 90,000 cubic meters of concrete — equivalent to 18,000 truckloads that would stretch from Homebush Bay to Newcastle — the mammoth structure can hold as many as 83,000 people.

It hosted the largest Olympic crowd ever, recording 114,714 people for the 2000 Sydney Olympics Closing Ceremony on 1 October, 2000. It also holds the Olympic record for a single session of track and field: 112,524 people packed into the stadium to see Cathy Freeman race for gold on 25 September, 2000.

Within its walls, the stadium has three grades of premium seating for sports buffs and music fans seeking a special experience at the high-profile events the stadium hosts each year. They include:

1300 Centreline Seats, where there’s a range of full-strength beers from the bar;

120 open corporate boxes, with gourmet food served through the show, and

105 private suites with the ultimate in catering and comfort.

They come with ever-increasing levels of comfort and service. One upcoming blockbuster event includes the Adele concert on March 10. According to the stadium, this will be the biggest show of its kind that it has ever held.

Business Insider took a tour around the stadium — and its reserved areas — in between events. Here’s what we found.

Here we are: the storied ANZ Stadium More than 24.5 million fans have walked through the stadium’s turnstiles since the venue opened in March 1999 at a cost of $690 million. When no events are on the huge arena -- purpose-built for the Olympics in 2000 -- seems even more colossal in size With a capacity of above 83,000 for major events, you can see the need for the grandeur. It's less than 20 years old but there's a sense of history about the grounds In we go, through Gate L, at the back of the stadium The foyer here is clean and modern First stop is level 2: The Centreline Seats section, which is open for individual premium seating during big events Tickets for these seats cost $450 each. It's huge inside. You can imagine the expansive area would take a large crowd comfortably This area is a cash bar, where spectators get their own food and drinks Unlike the rest of the stadium, these reserved areas are the only places that stock full-strength beer Walking outside, the view is already awesome. These grey boxes are where coaches sit during football games The seats here look right down the halfway line, and provide a view of the entire field Not bad! But best of all is the seats themselves With comfy padding, and cup holders, you never need to leave it Moving on. Here's what the concourse looks like when it's not full of thousands of people Next up is the Zone Boxes: one of two areas which will have the best seats in the house for upcoming events like Adele They are also positioned on level 2, between the 20 metre lines. Similar to the Centreline Seats lounge this area is open and spacious, but a little more fancy The bar is stocked with similar drinks, but this time they come to you! Zone Box staff service the boxes, and each suite has a dedicated attendant all evening. Beers like Hahn Super Dry and James Squire One Fifty Lashes Pale Ale is on tap Other beverages like Tyrell's Pinot Noir Chardonnay Sparkling, Raw Nui Sauvignon Blanc and soft drinks are also available A barista can make you a coffee if you need a hit of caffeine Now for what you really pay for: the seats These boxes are available for groups of 8 at a cost of $5,400, 12 at a cost of $8,100 or 16 for $10,800. This section: 54-67, has the best seats in this area Here's why This is the view from selecting a seat at random This is the view from a seat in the front row of the section: perfect viewing for the Adele concert which will be set on the halfway line Again, luxurious seats But this time with the addition of a stocked bar fridge. Customers here get a gourmet food menu. As part of the menu guests are served sushi on arrival, a pre-show meal, small bites during the show and strawberry and rhubarb shortcake for dessert. It's the small things that make a difference. Like this bottle opener And saving the best for last is the private suites on level 3 This hallway looks like it goes on forever And the lounges which are used for photo opportunities and the like Let's look inside Nice! The suites are available for groups of 14 people at a cost of $11,200, or 20 people for $16,000. This time the kitchen is inside the room, stocked with your every need, with both dinner and supper menus available. Supper! Guests are served food from two menus during their time in these suites. Starting with a cocktail menu made up of hot and cold selections including eggplant kibbeh with mint yoghurt, and Jamon Iberico on crisp sourdough. They also have a dinner dish of chicken katsu, pickled vegetable and rice, and homemade marshmallows for dessert. And if that's not enough, there's also a supper menu of panko crumbed chicken, and mini beef pies. No barista this time though. Instead it's a Nespresso coffee machine The view from inside And outside This is the other best seat for the Adele concert that we mentioned earlier Oh look -- the Zone Boxes are below Here are the outdoor seats for the private suites. One thing they don't have is the cup holder, but it's a small trade-off for private waiter service and high-end beverages all night

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.