ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Falls Again

More bad news on the employment front with the Alcoa closure seems to have hit the new ANZ-Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence index which fell another 1.4% last week to 110.4.

The ANZ says: “Confidence has dipped below its long-run average to sit around levels seen 18 months ago. Most subindices fell or were unchanged last week except for ‘best time to buy a household item’ which rose very modestly.”

Yet the ANZ is not detered by this recent pullback in consumer confidence noting that, “Despite this, the lift in consumer confidence for much of the past 18 months suggests consumer spending will improve this year.”

