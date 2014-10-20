ANZ Just Got A New Global Commercial Banking Boss

ANZ just announced Mark Whelan will join its board as managing director of global commercial banking.

Whelan will step up from his role of commercial banking MD for Australian operations and will look at the bank’s long-term growth strategy across infrastructure and digital investments.

ANZ CEO Mike Smith said the growth of trade and investment flows in the APAC region is driving expansion of medium-sized corporates doing business both with and within Asia and the bank wants to capitalise on that.

“This continues to be an important growth opportunity for ANZ and coordination of the segment fits well with Mark’s existing responsibility for Commercial Australia, our largest Commercial client franchise,” Smith said.

Since joining ANZ in 2004, after working at Westpac and Citibank, Whelan has held positions in the bank’s institutional arm both in Australia and Asia.

Whelan will take up the new role shortly subject to regulatory approvals.

