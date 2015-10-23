ANZ joins the rate hike party

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty.

ANZ is increasing variable interest rates for owner occupier loans 0.18 of a percentage point to 5.56%.

The bank says the move will partially offset rising regulatory capital requirements. Residential investment property loans will also rise, 0.18 basis points to 5.83%.

ANZ joins Westpac, Commonwealth and the NAB in raising mortgage rates.

“This decision reflects the significant additional cost of capital banks are now required to hold against home lending,” says ANZ CEO Australia Mark Whelan.

The 18 basis point increase will add $36 per month to the average home loan of $242,000. Currently 42% of ANZ home loan customers are already at least one month ahead on their repayments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.