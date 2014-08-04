ANZ: Job Advertisements Made Modest Gains In July

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

The pace of improvement in job advertising has slowed but the modest 0.3% rise in July is still positive, according to the ANZ job advertisements series.

ANZ senior economist Justin Fabo says a very gradual improvement in terms of demand for labour over 6-12 months is quite encouraging.

Job advertising is about 6 per cent higher than it was at the end of 2013.

“The other encouraging thing is where that improvement has been: outside the resource sector, we’re seeing a clear improvement in labour demand in terms of the number of job ads in the non-mining sector,” he says.

The improvement in July was driven by a modest rise in internet job ads of 0.4% on the previous month while newspaper job ads, which make up only around 5% of overall ANZ job ads, fell a further 2.8%.

Newspaper job advertising, however, has been volatile in recent months, trending comfortably higher in some states, particularly in NSW and Victoria, but is weak in ACT and South Australia.

