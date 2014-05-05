ANZ Job Ads Show Strongest Annual Growth Since 2011

Photo: Getty/ Mark Kolbe

ANZ has released its latest jobs ads data which showed once again that the economy is recovering and that monetary policy is working.

The rise of 2.2% in April was solid, with ANZ highlighting that “job advertising has recovered this year, having risen for four consecutive months at an annualised rate of nearly 30% over this period.”

While the 4 month rate of growth is spectacular, the key point ANZ highlights is the really solid recovery in the annual rate of growth in Job Ads of 1.5% is now back in positive territory for the first time since August 2011.

They added: “Continuing increases in job ads historically have been a reliable indicator that the next move in interest rates is up.”

ANZ Chief Economist for Australia Ivan Colhoun said:

Labour demand has strengthened this year…the pick-up in hiring intentions suggests employment growth will continue to improve modestly in the near term and the unemployment rate should be close to a peak around 6% or slightly lower.

However Colhoun also highlighted the risks posed to the economic outlook from the “larger-than-expected fiscal contraction”, a reference to the upcoming federal budget, which is expected to include some harsh measures.

