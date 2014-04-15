ANZ Is The Latest Australian Company To Launch A News Website

A town crier announces the birth of the son of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital on July 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

ANZ is launching a news website, according to a report in the AFR.

The bank hopes it will be read by thought leaders and has said it’s not a PR exercise. It will feature articles by respected journalist Andrew Cornell, who recently joined the bank from the Australian Financial Review.

“It has to stand on its own two feet. If it’s viewed as PR, it won’t be doing its job,” a spokesperson said.

It is significant, as the bank follows a host of other brands moving into content as a way of managing their reputation and sparking interest around topics significant to their business.

ANZ’s site, set for launch on Tuesday, will canvass issues such as the “Asian Century”, the Australian economy and its own corporate announcements.

Commonwealth Bank has already launched its own editorial department, which produces content on personal investments and company news, as well as several other topics.

As pointed out in The Fin’s report, several superannuation funds partnered to launch The New Daily. The AFL, as well as its richest club Collingwood, also both have news services.

