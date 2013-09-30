ANZ Is Reportedly Considering A Bid For Hong Kong's Family-Owned Wing Hang Bank

ANZ boss Mike Smith. File photo / Getty

Reuters is reporting ANZ is one of the bidders for Hong Kong’s family-owned Wing Hang Bank Ltd.

According to the article Wing Hang Bank recently announced that bidders had approached it, though did not name the parties.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters says ANZ is one of the potential buyers, along with the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank.

An ANZ spokesman said: “From time to time we look at opportunities as part of our super regional strategy however we don’t comment on market speculation.”

Read more here.

Now read: The Government Is Giving Australian Banks A Break On Labor’s Plans To Crack Down On Offshore Banking

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.