ANZ Is Giving The Local Market A Leg Up After A Good Result, Dividend

After posting a one per cent lift in first half net profit, ANZ rose to $31.37, up $1.27 or 4.22 per cent at 12:42 pm, lending weight to the local market’s rise.

At 12.59pm the ASX/S&P 200 was 51 points up, at 5177.60. That’s a 0.99 per cent bump.

Earlier today, ANZ revealed its underlying cash profit, its preferred measure, jumped 10 per cent to $3.18 billion in the first half. It also issued a 73 cents per share fully-franked dividend.

“This result is a good performance and demonstrates ANZ is delivering consistent, well diversified revenue growth supported by strong productivity and capital management outcomes,” ANZ boss Mike Smith said in a statement.

